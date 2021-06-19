Date :Saturday, June 19th, 2021 | Time : 11:49 |ID: 217695 | Print

Photos: Congregational Prayers in Al-Sahlah Great Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Congregational prayers were held by Shia Muslims in the Al-Sahlah Great Mosque. Al-Sahlah is one of the most important mosques in the Shia world in the city of Kufa, Iraq.

Persian version

Read more from Shafaqna:

Photos: Al-Sahla Mosque in Kufa, Iraq

You might also like
Fire at Senegal religious retreat kills 22
Muslims marked the Day of Ashura in London+ Video
Shias in Saudi Arabia to hold Quran contest in April
Al Khailfa forces destroy signs marking martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A)
Cultural project launched by Imam Hussain Holy Shrine in Iraqi universities
Photos: New Quranic façade inside the courtyard of Moslem Bin Aqeel
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *