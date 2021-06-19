Photos: Congregational Prayers in Al-Sahlah Great Mosque

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/f3ccdd27d2000e3f9255a7e3e2c48800_341.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-19 11:49:032021-06-19 11:49:03Photos: Congregational Prayers in Al-Sahlah Great Mosque
SHAFAQNA- Congregational prayers were held by Shia Muslims in the Al-Sahlah Great Mosque. Al-Sahlah is one of the most important mosques in the Shia world in the city of Kufa, Iraq.
