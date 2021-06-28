New curtains of Kaaba +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The new curtain of the Kaaba is being sewn in Mecca. The curtains of the eastern and western surface of the Kaaba are finished. In the coming days, the curtain will be completely sewn to replace the old one on the Day of Arafah.

Every year during the Hajj period when the pilgrims of Hajj are in Arafat, the ceremony of changing the curtain of the House of God is held in the presence of the custodians of the Holy Mosque. This ceremony falls on the ninth of Dhu al-Hijjah (July 20) this year.

In addition, the custodians of the Holy Mosque have designed gold-plated and embroidered green cloths for the key of the house of God and the place of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) near the Kaaba. These cloths have also been prepared to replace the old ones simultaneously with the changing of the Kaaba curtain.

The current curtain of the house of God consists of 47 pieces each with a length of 14 meters and a width of 95 centimeters, which adds up to a total of 658 square meters.

Below, you can see pictures of sewing the new curtain of the house of God, the preparing of the place for the key of the house of God, and the Mausoleum of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S):

