Growth & development of American mosques in 2020

SHAFAQNA- A study is published by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU)) in collaboration with the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) and the Islamic Center for Charitable Activities, on the number and characteristics of mosques in the US.

This work is presented in the form of a paper entitled “Growth and Development of American Mosques in 2020”.

This comprehensive study of American mosques is conducted every 10 years to examine new changes in American mosques.

The study states that the number of American mosques in 2020 has reached 2769 mosques. This is while in 2010 there were 2106 mosques in this country. The main reason for the increase in the number of mosques could be the increase in the number of Muslims in the United States.

