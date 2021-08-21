Courtyard of Lady Zaynab in Karbala: 80 percent progress in concrete structure +Video

SHAFQANA- The courtyard of Lady Zaynab (S.A) is being built as the first phase of the plan to develop the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) by the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters.

The executive operation of the courtyard of Lady Zaynab (S.A) began in early 2015 near the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) between the Qibla Gate, Shohada, and Jomhuri streets in an area of ​​about five hectares.

According to Mohammad Jalal al-Maab, head of the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters, the project was not delayed for a single day, and only the number of troops deployed was reduced due to the closure of borders during the Pandemic.

Mohammad Reza Bani Asad Rad, head of the Karbala Monuments Reconstruction Headquarters, told the reporter: “Currently, the concrete structure of the courtyard of Lady Zaynab has made about 80% physical progress and about 180 Iranian forces are working in Karbala to expand the shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S).”

He said that the courtyard of Lady Zaynab (S.A) is expected to be completed by 2024, he added: “The courtyard of Lady Zaynab, in general, has progressed about 30% that we hope that with the efforts of the Iranians, the plan to develop the Hussaini shrine will be completed and inaugurated in due time.”

Followings, you can see the latest photos of the first phase of the development of Imam Hussain Shrine, named the courtyard of Lady Zaynab (S.A):

