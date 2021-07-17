A memento of Ferhat Pasha who made Mosque Day historic+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Ferhat Pasha Mosque (also known as the Ferhadija (Ferhadiye) Mosque) is one of the oldest mosques in Bosnia, it is also the reason that a day in the Bosnian calendar has been named “Mosque Day”. On this day, people go to mosques, dust them, lay flowers, and honor mosques. But why this day?

on May 7, 1993, the historic Ferhat Pasha Mosque (also known as the Ferhadija (Ferhadiye) in Banja Luka, now the capital of Republika Srpska and the center of the Orthodox Christians, was destroyed by Serbian extremist forces (Chetniks) with dynamite.

A mosque that was one of the important historical foundations of Bosnia and a beautiful example of Islamic architecture in the Balkans and Europe, and was built in the 16th century by order of the ruler of Sanjak, Ferhat Pasha, by one of the architect Sinan’s students.

After the destruction of the Ferhadija (Ferhadiye) Mosque and during the war, almost all Muslims were expelled from the city. This is why their return to this city was considered a restoration of prestige.

The first reconstruction project of this mosque was started in 2001 by the Bosnian Islamic Society, but it was put to a halt due to a lack of financial resources. Fortunately, the reconstruction project of this historic mosque started again in 2014 and was put into operation in 2015.

Ferhadija (Ferhadiye) Mosque, while beautiful and glorious, is strange and unknown.

A small number of Muslims have returned to this city. The atmosphere of the city is still very heavy and it is not easy for women to wear their hijab. Banaluca Muslims view Mosque Day as the day when other Muslims travel to the city.

Persian version

Read more from Shafaqna: