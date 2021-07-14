Photos: Termeh, the handicraft of Yazd

SHAFAQNA- Each city has its unique handicrafts according to the climate and lifestyle of the people. The handicrafts of Yazd province in Iran, due to their brilliant historical background, date back to several thousand years.

“Termeh” is a great example of Iranian culture and art. A valuable handwoven cloth whose warps are made of natural silk and its weft is a combination of yarn, silk, wool, and colorful fluff. The motifs used in this handwoven cloth are Paisley Pattern, Shah Abbasi design, and deer antler, but most people know Termeh with the design of Paisley Pattern.

Yazd Termeh is very famous. The reason for this fame is the unique quality of Yazd Termeh, which distinguishes it from other kinds of Termeh.

There are different types of Termeh, which include Yazdi shawl, Amiri shawl, Rezaei shawl, Charghadi shawl, Muharram shawl, shawl, Atabaki shawl, striped shawl, and Kashmiri shawl.

Today, this exquisite fabric is mostly used in applications such as cushions and pillows, tablecloths, back covers, rugs, coats, vests, shoes, and bags.

