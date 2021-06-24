Date :Thursday, June 24th, 2021 | Time : 13:43 |ID: 217767 | Print

Photos: Mulla Sadra House

SHAFAQNA- The first of June has been named as the day of commemoration of Mulla Sadra in Iran. Mulla Sadra, the famous Shia philosopher of the 11th century AH, spent 15 years of his life in the village of Kahak in Qom, although he lived in Shiraz, Iran.

The house where he lived during this time has become a tourist attraction today. Mulla Sadra historical complex is located in the new city of Kahak Qom and includes Mulla Sadra historical house, Halvai historical monument, and Asari Kahak historical monument.

Persian version

