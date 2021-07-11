Photos: Khorian Desert

SHAFAQNA- The beautiful desert of Khorian is located about 10 km southeast of Semnan city, Iran.

This desert is limited to Semnan salt desert from the east and Ginab river and Delazian desert from the west.

The main area of ​​this desert is covered with salt domes, and the southern part of this desert has been affected by the Ginab River and turned into alkaline puffy ground and clay swamps. Vegetation in the northern, and central and southern areas mainly includes halophyte and salt tolerant plants..

During the Qajar period, due to the flow of oil in this region, it enjoyed a special strategic position and the ownership and extraction of oil from it was repeatedly exchanged between the British and Russian governments. In the southern part of the desert, in a complete stone structure, there are still traces and equipment used by the Russians to extract oil.

“Khorian Desert” is one of the most important tourism opportunities due to its proximity to the city of Semnan. Access to the Khorian desert is possible from the military road south of Semnan, and the villages of Alaa, Kendo, Khorian, etc.

