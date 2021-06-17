Date :Thursday, June 17th, 2021 | Time : 18:53 |ID: 217874 | Print

Araqchi meets with Russia’s permanent representative to IAEA

SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for political and international affairs Abbas Araghchi, today for the second time since the start of the sixth round of Vienna Talks, met with Russia’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulianov in Vienna.

The two sides reviewed each other’s positions regarding the JCPOA and Vienna talks.

Russia’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Ulianov wrote on his Twitter account that “the #ViennaTalks consist of numerous meetings in different formats-bilateral and trilateral-with Iran and without US, with US and without Iran etc. Today once again we compared our notes with Iranian colleagues”.

