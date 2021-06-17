Health official says 1 mln Coronavirus vaccine doses imported

Jahanpour wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that at 6: 00 a.m. local time one million doses of Coronavirus vaccine entered Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to the Ministry of Health.

Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on May 16 that the country will vaccinate some 13 to 14 million citizens against COVID-19 by the end of June.

Namaki said that these 14 million people will comprise those above 60 and those having special diseases which he said are the main people who succumb to the COVID-19.

The Iranian Health Ministry also today announced that 4,366,148 Iranians have received the first dose and 886,107 people have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.