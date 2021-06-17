Date :Thursday, June 17th, 2021 | Time : 18:59 |ID: 217878 | Print

Health official says 1 mln Coronavirus vaccine doses imported

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : The spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that one million Cronavirus vaccine doses has been imported to Iran.

Jahanpour wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that at 6: 00 a.m. local time one million doses of Coronavirus vaccine entered Iran through Imam Khomeini International Airport and was delivered to the Ministry of Health.

Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki said on  May 16 that the country will vaccinate some 13 to 14 million citizens against COVID-19 by the end of June.

Namaki said that these 14 million people will comprise those above 60 and those having special diseases which he said are the main people who succumb to the COVID-19.

The Iranian Health Ministry also today announced that 4,366,148 Iranians have received the first dose and 886,107 people have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

You might also like
18,000 Iranians arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj rituals says official
US media busy with politicizing Corona in Iran: Qom municipality denies Washington Post’s claim
Iran’s Hamedan to host UNESCO’s conference on Silk Road/ Prominent guests to attend on interfaith dialog and…
Russia : Coronavirus outbreak in Iran intensified by US sanctions
FM Spox condemned ‘US clear act of terrorism’ against Iraq
Webinar to discuss: 'Resistance Discourse in Imam Khomeini’s (RA) Thought'
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *