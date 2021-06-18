What is the ruling on buying academic qualification and get a job with it? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’z answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Ayat-Fayyaz-1.jpg 180 240 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-18 02:59:402021-06-18 02:59:40What is the ruling on buying academic qualification and get a job with it? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’z answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about buying academic qualification and get a job with it.
Question: What is the ruling on buying academic qualification and get a job based on it?
The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: It is not allowed to buy qualification and find a job based on it.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
