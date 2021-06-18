Date :Friday, June 18th, 2021 | Time : 02:59 |ID: 217898 | Print

What is the ruling on buying academic qualification and get a job with it? The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz’z answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz answered a question about buying academic qualification and get a job with it.

Question: What is the ruling on buying academic qualification and get a job based on it?

The Grand Ayatollah Fayyaz: It is not allowed to buy qualification and find a job based on it.

PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

