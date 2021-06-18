Hojjat al-Islam Safi: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa prevented terrorism from reaching other countries

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa of Jihad Kifaei prevented terrorism from reaching other countries, the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Karbala said.

Hojjat al-Islam Ahmad Safi said today (Thursday) at the conference on the Fatwa of Jihad Kifaei: “These days, we imagine the great Fatwa in our minds that restores the authority of Iraq and removes the danger and fear that has overshadowed the country. On this occasion, we ask God Almighty to eliminate this epidemic that has swept the world.”

He added: “As believers, we believe that trials are innumerable and their goals and causes depend on the divine will. It may be a test to get this disease, so we must increase our insight and faith in the power of The God Almighty.”

Pointing out what would have happened if it were not for this fatwa, Safi added: “This fatwa was an important phenomenon and should be investigated. In Iraq, we have the problem of documenting the achievements, and we easily ignore those achievements.”

He continued: “We Iraqis do not document our achievements and ignore the situation, while if we want to remember, the memory will not work in many details or we will read those details in the books of those who did not participate in the event, so the basis of the work will be the writings and if the current generation sees the opposite; The next generation will be deceived by suspicions. So we have to document the events ourselves.”.

Emphasizing the need to study the Fatwa of Jihad Kifaei from various aspects and the researchers to be careful about its details, he said: It should be written about the martyrs, the wounded and all those who rejected this fatwa. We should not just chant but we should act.

This news is originally published Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English