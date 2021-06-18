Date :Friday, June 18th, 2021 | Time : 08:34 |ID: 217912 | Print

Saudi Arabia seeks to execute 40 teenagers for participating in Qatif protests

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Forty Saudi teenagers are facing the death penalty for participating in the 2011 protests in the city of Qatif, the website of political prisoners in Saudi Arabia reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials have pledged not to execute minors and teenagers.

The families of the detainees have called on British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene immediately during his visit to Riyadh to end the death penalty for minors.

On the other hand, Human Rights Watch also announced in this regard: Abdullah Al-Hawiti, a Saudi citizen, has been sentenced to death and is awaiting execution while he is only 14 years old.

Amnesty International also condemned the execution of Mustafa Hashem Issa al-Darwish, a Saudi teenager from Qatif, saying that Saudi Arabia had executed the young man at a time when international organizations had repeatedly called on him to stop his execution.

The European Union-Saudi Arabia also wrote in a tweet in response to the execution of the Saudi teenager: “A year ago, Saudi Arabia claimed that it would stop the execution of minors, but the country executed Mustafa al-Darwish on charges related to his childhood.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Bahrain, human rights Bahrain: Torturing women in detention
Europe MPs voice concern about state of human rights in Bahrain
"No for execution" campaign in solidarity with Shia prisoners in Bahrain+Photos
HRW: Bahrain should release prisoners who shouldn't have been imprisoned in first place
Manama must end degrading treatment of prisoners: Rights groups
Two other Bahraini activists sentenced to death
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *