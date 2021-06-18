Saudi Arabia seeks to execute 40 teenagers for participating in Qatif protests

SHAFAQNA- Forty Saudi teenagers are facing the death penalty for participating in the 2011 protests in the city of Qatif, the website of political prisoners in Saudi Arabia reported.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials have pledged not to execute minors and teenagers.

The families of the detainees have called on British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to intervene immediately during his visit to Riyadh to end the death penalty for minors.

On the other hand, Human Rights Watch also announced in this regard: Abdullah Al-Hawiti, a Saudi citizen, has been sentenced to death and is awaiting execution while he is only 14 years old.

Amnesty International also condemned the execution of Mustafa Hashem Issa al-Darwish, a Saudi teenager from Qatif, saying that Saudi Arabia had executed the young man at a time when international organizations had repeatedly called on him to stop his execution.

The European Union-Saudi Arabia also wrote in a tweet in response to the execution of the Saudi teenager: “A year ago, Saudi Arabia claimed that it would stop the execution of minors, but the country executed Mustafa al-Darwish on charges related to his childhood.”

