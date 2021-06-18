A sit-in to revoke a mosque construction permit in South Korea

SHAFAQNA- The people of Daegu, South Korea, held a sit-in to demand the revocation of a permit to build a mosque for Muslims.

About 50 residents of the Dae Yun Dong neighborhood in Daegu, South Korea, today protested against the construction of a mosque by holding a sit-in in front of the Buk Gu office building in the north of the city.

Residents of the city said that granting permission to build this mosque was irresponsible and without considering the opinions of the residents of this region.

On the other hand, a civil society organization filed a complaint with the South Korean National Human Rights Committee, declaring that the suspension of the construction of the mosque was a racist act and a religious repression.

Buk Gu’s office issued a permit to build the mosque near Kyung-Buk National University in September last year, but the owner of the mosque announced in February that construction had stopped due to complaints.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English