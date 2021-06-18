Iranians cast votes in presidential election

SHAFAQNA- The early hours of Friday morning, Iranian attended polling stations to cast their votes in the 13th presidential election.

Polls opened across the country at 07:00 am local time on Friday, June 18, and voting is extended until 12:00 am on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei cast his vote in the ballot box in the early hours of the election on Friday morning at the Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini . According to his official website Khamenei.ir, Ayatollah Khamenei said that “it is the people who are controlling what is happening today. It is the people who are determining the country’s future for the coming years by voting. ”

In this speech, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the importance of the presence of the people in determining the fate of the country on this day. He considers people’s participation in the elections to be a wise action, and he went on to say, “We repeatedly invite people to participate in the elections. The result of their presence primarily affects the people themselves. Of course, the people’s turnout will also help to gain major advantages for the country in the international arena. However, the ones who mostly benefit from voting are the people.”

In saying that every single vote definitely matters, Imam Khamenei advised the people, “You should participate and do this with a pure, divine intention. I advise you to do this important task at the earliest possible. The sooner you do this, the better.”

Addressing the people after casting his vote, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran is among the few countries whose elections are in the focus of global attention, adding that Iranians should take this fact into consideration as the world is watching.

The President urged Iranians to vote despite the complaint they might have about economic conditions or in the process of election from registration of candidates to voting. The President also urged authorities and those responsible in holding the election to observe coronavirus health protocols, and also be trustworthy regarding people’s votes, IRNA reported.

Religious minorities also take part in presidential election from the first hours that the polling stations started work in Friday morning. Younis Hammami Lalehzar, the religious leader of Jews in Iran, tells Press TV that the Jewish community has been well integrated into the Iranian society despite attempts by enemies to separate them from the nation’s ranks, and the Iranian Jews, like their other compatriots, have a national duty to take part in elections, according to press TV.

According to official statistics, 59,310,307 Iranians can cast votes in the presidential election with over 1.3 million of them being first-voters. Around 3,500,000 Iranian expatriates are also eligible to join the vote in 234 polling stations set up by the country’s diplomatic missions in various world countries. Some 500 international journalists from 226 foreign media are covering the event in Iran.