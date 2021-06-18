Washing the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S)+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Some entrances to the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) were closed last night in order to wash this threshold, and the call of Labbaik Ya Abbas (A.S) resounded in the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S).

The shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) was washed last night in the presence of its servants.

Accordingly, in order to wash the shrine, first the carpets of the courtyard and the nave of the shrine of that Imam were collected and then the entrances of the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) were closed to allow pilgrims to leave the nave and only two entrances were open to pilgrims.

After that, the washing operation of the shrine began, in which the servants first poured water and perfumes for the shrine on the pavements and washed it.

During this ceremony, the song of Labbaik Ya Abbas (A.S) resounded in the shrine, and after the end of the ceremony and the drying of the pavement, new carpets were spread.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English