Old page of Quran to be exhibited in Riyadh

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: One of the oldest pages of the Holy Quran dating back to the 2nd century A.H. will be put on display in a calligraphy exhibition in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to sayidaty.net, the country’s Ministry of Culture will organize the exhibition titled “Travel to the World of Writing and Calligraphy” at the National Museum of Riyadh.

History of Arabic script and the principles of writing from the beginning of Arabic civilization until today will be the main theme of the artworks at the exhibit.

Its objective is to introduce the background and origin of Arabic language and development of the art of Arabic calligraphy and its relation with the contemporary design.

The exhibition will provide information about great Arabic calligraphers in Saudi Arabia from 1,700 years ago and present the script inscribed on pieces of stone as well as other Arabic calligraphy works in the Islamic world.

There will also be new applications of Arabic calligraphy in fashion, design and artificial intelligence.

A collection of printed Quran copies including the Blue Mushaf and the Mushaf of Medina and a copy of Quran designed by artificial intelligence will also be put on display at the expo.

Artworks by calligraphers from Saudi Arabia and other parts of the world will be presented in other parts of the exhibition.