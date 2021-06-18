Iran ready to set up joint economic commission with Afghanistan : Zarif

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Iran’s Foreign Minister, who arrived in Turkey yesterday, has so far met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Husayn, Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza.

“Antalya Diplomacy Forum” (ADF) is a high-level gathering of professionals that deal with diplomacies such as political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers, or academics and it presents an excellent platform for regional and global actors from the spheres of diplomacy, policy, and business to exchange ideas and address international challenges.