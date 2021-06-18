Date :Friday, June 18th, 2021 | Time : 18:39 |ID: 218005 | Print

Iran ready to set up joint economic commission with Afghanistan : Zarif

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a meeting with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar voiced Tehran’s readiness to set up a joint economic commission with Kabul.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

Iran’s Foreign Minister, who arrived in Turkey yesterday, has so far met Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Husayn, Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza.

“Antalya Diplomacy Forum” (ADF)  is a high-level gathering of professionals that deal with diplomacies such as political leaders, diplomats, opinion makers, or academics and it presents an excellent platform for regional and global actors from the spheres of diplomacy, policy, and business to exchange ideas and address international challenges.

You might also like
Nine Australian soldiers kill themselves after Afghanistan ‘War Crimes’ report
Ambassador: France aims to preserve and perform JCPOA
Sadeh Festival celebrated in Kerman
Pompeo In Israel For Meetings On West Bank Annexation 
US uses oil, gas as a weapon: Iran's oil minister
Asymmetric weapons of war – The invention of sectarianism in the Middle East
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *