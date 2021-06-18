Iran working with Lebanese University for Persian language course

The cultural counselor of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s embassy in Beirut Abbas Khameh Yar met with Fouad Ayoub, president of the Lebanese University, along with other academics from the education center.

The Lebanese and Iranian sides held talks on establishment of a master’s degree course in Persian language at the Department of Persian Language at the Faculty of Literature and Humanities of the Lebanese University.

Khameh Yar presented a version of new volume of al-Darasat al-Adabiyeh (Literary Studies) quarterly to Ayoub, explaining on the fact that the quarterly is being published to disseminate Persian language professors’ new literary works.

For his part, Ayoub called for expansion of bilateral cooperation between the Lebanese University and Iranian universities on different arenas.