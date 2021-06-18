Israeli militants attack Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces attacked Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque this afternoon (Friday) and wounded and detained a number of them.

In their call, the Palestinian youth called for the widespread participation of Palestinians in today’s march after Friday prayers from Al-Aqsa Mosque to Bab al-‘Amoud in the old part of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The purpose of this call was to condemn the recent insult of the Israeli settlers to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) during the so-called “March of the Flag” last Tuesday.

During their march on Tuesday, the settlers racist behavior insulted the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as they were leaving Bab al-‘Amoud Square for the Al-Buraq Wall Square.

Israeli forces last night suppressed a Palestinian rally in the Bab al-‘Amoud area to condemn the move, and arrested a young Palestinian.

Palestinians this evening responded to a call by Palestinian youth after Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque to launch a large-scale march to condemn the Israeli settlers’ insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) when Israeli militants attacked worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. .

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, three Palestinians, including two journalists, were injured during the crackdown.

Local Palestinian sources said that Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Bab al-Salsa and fired plastic-coated metal bullets at Palestinian worshipers.

At the same time, Palestinian sources said that the town of Bita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, also witnessed large-scale firing of Israeli gas canisters at Palestinian gatherings.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English