Araqchi meets with IAEA Director General

SHAFAQNA- Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Chairman of the Iranian Negotiating Committee, met today (June 18, 2021) with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),  in Vienna.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ( JCPOA) and the possible assistance of the International Atomic Energy Agency to this process.

They also reviewed the latest status of bilateral interactions and cooperation.

