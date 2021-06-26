Photos: Courtyard of Al-Abbas (A.S) holy shrine’s furnished with new carpets

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: Coinciding with the auspicious birth anniversary of Lady Fatima al-Ma’sumah (peace be upon her), the courtyard of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) was furnished with a new and luxurious set of carpets.

The assistant head of the Holy Courtyard Care Department at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, Professor Zain Al-Abidin Al-Quraishi, told the Al-Kafeel Network, that: “The carpet’s replacement is carried out periodically according to a schedule, or as needed in the event of damage, And on the night of yesterday, the second of the Month Dhul-Qi’dah, the staff of our department, in cooperation with the staffs of the two divisions, the Sayed servants and the care of the Holy Sanctuary, as well as volunteers from other departments, furnished the holy courtyard of the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with a thousand carpets of good quality, in consistent colors with patterns and floral decorations, in harmony with the holy place and as an aesthetic factor.”

He added: “The furnishing work was preceded by removing the old carpets, packing them and sending them to the carpet washing plant, in addition to washing and sterilizing the floor of the holy courtyard, determining the places where the carpets are laid, according to the areas specified for each carpet, then carrying out the furnishing works according to the location of each piece and its inscriptions.”