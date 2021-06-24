Imam Ridha (A.S) Holy Shrine serves 800k pilgrims with food packages during Karamat Ten-Day Celebrations

“The same service is offered every year as numerous people come to Mashhad to hold Karamat Ten-Day Celebrations, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS),” he noted.

The official added: “Special situation of the country as a result of coronavirus restrictions has made this year’s services different from previous years; the guesthouse of the holy shrine offers takeaway food packages and people in charge are doing their best to observe all health protocols”.

Behnam further noted that around 100 thousand charity meals are cooked for the pilgrims and people of Mashhad visiting the holy shrine and 50 thousand others are cooked for people living in poor neighborhoods of the city”.

He touched upon conveying cultural message alongside food distribution, saying that “Each package has got some informative words of Imam Ridha (AS), Ayatollah Khamenei and Imam Khomeini (RA) with itself”.

Also, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (AS) and his sister Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), the holy shrine has been arranged with 350 thousand colorful and fresh plants and flower branches. “Servants of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine are busy with flower decorations in all sections of the shrine including entrances, courtyards, porticos, porches, the holy chamber, water fountains, and the steel window.”

The plants and flowers are offered by top flower market activists from Tehran, Ramsar and Mahallat every year.