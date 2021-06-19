The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Representative Visits AQR’s Islamic Research Foundation

Expressing his wonder over recent activities of the Foundation, Ayatollah Taleghani said: “Many different Quranic works have been prepared at this center. “Al-Tafsir Al-Banaei’lel-Quran Al-Karim” (Constructive Interpretation of Holy Quran) and “Al-Mu’jam fi Fiqh Lughat-ul-Quran wa Serr Al-Balaghah” (A Jurisprudential Dictionary of Quranic Words and Secrets of Quran’s Rhetoric) are among valuable and exquisite works which have been able to attract Islamic world’s attention.

The visiting ayatollah added: “Iraq’s scientific and cultural centers such as Imam Hussain University are ready to launch research cooperation with AQR’s Islamic Research Foundation. We will be pleased to host researchers of this research foundation in Iraq”.

Ayatollah Taleghani reminded: “We are honored to host for the first time Razavi servants and to hold “In the Shade of the Sun” Karamat Ten-Day celebrations on the occasion of Imam Ridha’s (AS) birth anniversary in Denmark”.

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani is leading spiritual Leader of Iraqi Shia Muslims, and one of the most senior scholars in Shia Islam.