Iran’s elections: Preliminary results of counting votes / Participation of more than 28 million people / Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi won more than 17 million votes

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iran’s election campaign announced the participation of 28.6 million eligible voters in the elections and announced that so far Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi is at the top with more than 17 million and 800 thousand votes.

Dr. Jamal Orf, in the presence of reporters present at the Ministry of Interior, announced the preliminary statistics of the presidential election results.

The head of the country’s election campaign said: “Thanks to the honorable people of Iran who created a unique epic and thanks to all executive, monitoring and security factors, based on counting the votes of more than 90% of branches across the country, 28 million and 600 thousand eligible people participated in the elections.

Orf said: considering that the counting and aggregation of votes has not been completed yet, especially in the branches that were busy collecting votes until the morning, the preliminary statistics of counting the votes are as follows:

Mr. Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi, more than 17 million and 800 thousand votes

Mohsen Rezaei Mir Ghaed more than 3 million and 300 thousand votes

Abdolnaser Hemmati 2.4 million votes

Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi about one million votes

