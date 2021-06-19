Acting Lebanese Prime Minister: Priority is given to forming a government before resigning

SHAFQANA- Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister has spoken of the possibility of resigning from the new cabinet if it helps save Lebanon.

“Forming a government is his priority before resigning, but resignation is still an option,” Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri said.

He added: “Priority before resignation as an option is to form a government, and if the resignation helps facilitate the formation of a new government to save the country, it is a national action, not an escape from responsibility.”

Earlier, Lebanese MP Mohammed al-Hajar told Sputnik that, given the current data, there is no hope of forming a new government in Lebanon.

Saad Hariri was appointed to form the Lebanese government last November, following the resignation of Hassan Diab’s government following the Beirut bombing, but has so far failed to form a government.

The political and economic crisis in Lebanon is worsening, and the UN report states that more than one million Lebanese are in need of assistance to meet their basic needs, including food.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English