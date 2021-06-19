Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi Becomes Head of 13th Government of Islamic Republic of Iran

SHAFAQNA- According to Iran’s Ministry of Interior, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi became the thirteenth president with 17926345 votes.

While congratulating Imam Ridha’s (A.S) birth anniversary, Dr. Rahmani Fazli said: “Once again, we are grateful that we were able to manifest the authority, will and actions of the government under the protection of Islamic and religious teachings and the relic of the beloved Imam.”

He thanked the support and guidance of the Supreme Leader and the President and the efforts of the governors and all those involved in the executive, he said: Of the total eligible 59310307, ​​the total number of votes received is 2893334. The participation rate is 48.8%.

Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was elected as the president with 17926345 votes by our dear people as the president and the trustee of the executive apparatus. Mr. Mohsen Rezaei received 34,127,122 votes, Mr. Abdolnaser Hemmati received 2,427,201 votes and Mr. Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi received 999,718 votes. The rest of the votes are considered invalid, which is about 3,726,870 votes.

Regarding the time of announcing the results of the other elections, the Minister of Interior said: “The counting of votes is still going on due to the large number of candidates in the city and village council elections. The results of the mid-term elections of the Islamic Consultative Assembly as well as the mid-term elections of the Assembly of Experts will be announced as soon as the counting and aggregation are completed.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English