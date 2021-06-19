Nabih Berri: Obstacles to not forming a government are internal

SHAFAQNA- The speaker of the Lebanese parliament stressed that the obstacles that prevented the formation of a government are completely internal.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met today (Saturday) at the second presidential residence in Ain al-Tinah with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and his accompanying delegation to give a detailed account of the situation in Lebanon and its consequences, especially the crisis of government formation.

During the meeting, Berri spoke in detail about his idea for overcoming the government crisis and the steps taken, and where he is now.

He also spoke about the parliament’s achievements in reforming the law and what is being considered in this regard in order to accompany the forthcoming government in its reform and rescue mission.

Berri also praised the role and efforts of the European Union, as well as France’s plan to work with Lebanon to overcome the crisis.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English