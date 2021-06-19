Date :Saturday, June 19th, 2021 | Time : 18:59 |ID: 218234 | Print

Birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) to be celebrated in Britain

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center of England will organize a ceremony in three languages on the birthday anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam.

The center announced that the program will be held on June 22 both in-person and virtually.

“Why Imam Reza was popular among all?” is the topic of the speeches to be delivered in Persian, Arabic and English respectively by Hojat-ol-Islam Reza Loni, Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Al-Rafiee and Hojat-ol-Islam Farazdaq Rizvi.

The program will include Quran recitation by Ja’far Salehi and eulogy recitations in Persian by Behzad Mowlayi, Arabic by Bassem Al-Daraji and English by Zeigham Ali Shan.

Winners of a Ramadan Quran competition held by the center will also be awarded at the ceremony, which will begin at 7 p.m. local time.

You might also like
Islamic Center of England holds contest for kids on Imam Khomeini’s (RA) character
Online program to commemorate martyrdom of Imam Jawad (as)
"The Unity of Islamic Ummah" Conference held at Islamic Center of England + Photos
Invitation from 200 European & American centers to introduce Khuddam-ul-Quran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *