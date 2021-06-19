Birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) to be celebrated in Britain

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center of England will organize a ceremony in three languages on the birthday anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the 8th Shia Imam.

The center announced that the program will be held on June 22 both in-person and virtually.

“Why Imam Reza was popular among all?” is the topic of the speeches to be delivered in Persian, Arabic and English respectively by Hojat-ol-Islam Reza Loni, Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Al-Rafiee and Hojat-ol-Islam Farazdaq Rizvi.

The program will include Quran recitation by Ja’far Salehi and eulogy recitations in Persian by Behzad Mowlayi, Arabic by Bassem Al-Daraji and English by Zeigham Ali Shan.

Winners of a Ramadan Quran competition held by the center will also be awarded at the ceremony, which will begin at 7 p.m. local time.