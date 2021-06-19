Three arrested for attacking Iranian voters in Birmingham

Mehdi Hosseini Matin said in his twitter account on Saturday that “We are in contact with the lady and her family (husband and son) who were beaten by cowardly terrorist elements on the election day in Birmingham.”

“Her attackers are still threatening them,” he said, stressing that Iran’s UK embassy will frankly follow up the issue.

A number of counter-revolutionary terrorists brutally assaulted an Iranian lady living in the UK, seriously injuring her head. Following the incident, rescue teams and the police arrived at the scene and recorded the incident.

Small number of counter-revolutionary groups gathered in front of various polling stations set up by Iran’s representative offices abroad and tried to disrupt the voting process.

In London, they insulted voters and attacked them.

Matin had earlier told IRNA that despite the problems created by dissident groups with certain terrorist backgrounds, voter turnout was quite favorable.

On saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador in Tehran Rob McAir to voice protest towards such behaviours in the UK.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Ambassador was informed of Iran’s protest to insulting of voters and the polling station’s staff and the attack to a voter by anti-revolutionary and anti-democratic terrorist elements.

The British ambassador was also told that the UK government and police had failed in their duty to ensure the security of polling stations and voters.

Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi was announced on Saturday as the winner of the June 18 presidential election in Iran, scoring 17,926,345 of votes.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced on Saturday that Raisi obtained 17,926,345 votes out of the total 28,933,004 ballots, being elected as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Other candidates Mohsen Rezaei Mirqaed, Abdolnaser Hemmati and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh won 3,412,712 and 2,427,201 and 999,718 votes, respectively, according to the interior minister.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei released a statement and praised Iranians’ broad participation, underlining that the people were the true winner of yesterday’s election.