Zarif meets Pakistani counterpart

Earlier, Zarif made the remarks at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2021 and met with his Tajikistani counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Turkey.

Zarif paid a visit to Turkey on Thursday to attend the forum and has since met several officials.

He met with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Croatia, Iraq, and Venezuela. He also met with Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and former Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani.