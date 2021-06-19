Various phases of the Deeds of the Imams (AS)

SHAFAQNA- The activities of all Imams (AS) are one and the same. According to their circumstances and the demand of that particular time they acted accordingly. So we can not frame them in the terms presently known to us such as ‘radicals’, ‘liberals’, ‘extremists’, ‘moderates’ and so on. Each one adopted a strict policy to avoid any division among the Shias. Likewise, the Prophet (PBUH) and Ali Ibn Abi Taleb (AS). Of course, we notice the actions of some as being conservative while the other’s as extremist.

Their school of thought was the same although it might have posed as being different as per the circumstances of the time. They were strict followers of the instructions of the Quran such as; “take to forgiveness, order the good and confront the ignorant.” “The good is not at equity with evil. Do what is good.” And, “Whosoever offends you, you too offend him in the same which he has offended you.” “Pity should not overtake you in the religion of God.”