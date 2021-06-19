https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screenshot-2021-06-19-195838.png 400 717 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-06-20 00:59:262021-06-20 02:50:01Edmonton Muslim women reflect on the aftermath of multiple attacks on the community
Edmonton Muslim women reflect on the aftermath of multiple attacks on the community
SHAFAQNA- Several attacks on Canadian Muslims have left the community feeling vulnerable and grief-stricken. Joud Nour Eddin understands what it’s like to be afraid for your life while doing something as simple as going for a walk.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!