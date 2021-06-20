https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/32857.jpg 378 628 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-06-20 01:04:272021-06-20 02:44:48Egypt’s Grand Mufti: Joining Muslim Brotherhood ‘religiously forbidden’
Egypt’s Grand Mufti: Joining Muslim Brotherhood ‘religiously forbidden’
SHAFAQNA- Joining the banned group of the Muslim Brotherhood “is religiously forbidden,” stated the Egyptian Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam in media remarks on Friday evening, Al-Watan newspaper reported.
In response to a question on the religious legitimacy of joining to the Muslim Brotherhood, Shawqi Allam said: “It is forbidden to join terrorist groups,” noting that Dar El-Iftaa has issued a Fatwa (Islamic decree) prohibiting joining the terrorist groups.
Egypt has designated the Muslim Brotherhood group as a terrorist group since late 2013, after former President Mohamed Morsi was ousted.
