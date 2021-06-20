https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Quran4.jpg 215 234 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-20 11:02:042021-06-20 11:02:04Who goes to hell according to the holy Quran?
Who goes to hell according to the holy Quran?
SHAFAQNA – Three main groups have been mentioned in the holy Quran who go to hell.
- The first group are those who are used as lighters. They include those who reside at the bottom of hell fire; Iblis and Faroe belong to this group. Regarding this group, in Ayahs 10 and 11 of Surah Aal-e-Imran, Allah (SWT) said: “Those who reject Faith, neither their possessions nor their progeny will avail them aught against Allah (SWT); they are themselves but lighters for the hell fire. (Their plight will be) no better than that of Pharaoh, and their predecessors; they denied Our (God’s) Signs, and Allah (SWT) called them to account for their sins. For Allah (SWT) is strict in punishment.” The word ‘Waqood’ used in Ayah 10 means fuel in today’s Arabic, but in fact is a material for starting a fire, like matches or lighters.
- The second group are those who are used as fuels for hell fire. God considers ‘Qasiteen’ (those against the truth) to be in this group. They are people like Moawiyah and Yazid whom the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said about them: They will stand against Amiral Momeneen, Ali Ibn Abitaleb (AS) and are one of the three opposing groups against Imam Ali (AS) who were involved in seditious acts. ‘Qasit’ is a person who is against justice and does not even allow justice to be established and acts as an obstacle in establishing justice. In Ayahs 14 and 15 of Surah Al-Jinn, Allah (SWT) said: “Among us are some that submit their wills (to Allah (SWT)), and some that swerve from justice. Now those who submit their wills; they have sought out (the path) of right conduct. But those who swerve (from justice; ‘Qasitoon’); they are (but) fuel for hell fire.”
- The third group are those who like ironstone and other metal stones must burn in order to get rid of their impurities. These are those people who have the basic belief but have been involved in corrupting acts and according to the Quran have mixed their acts which some are good and some are bad as described in Ayah 102 of Surah At-Tawbah: “Others (there are who) have acknowledged their wrong-doings, they have mixed an act that was good with another that was evil. Perhaps Allah (SWT) will turn unto them (in Mercy); for Allah (SWT) is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.” According to the holy Quran, these people are like metal stones which must burn in ovens to get rid of their impurities, and then enter heaven. (Perhaps) the majority of Muslims are like these, and about these people, in Ayah 72 of Surah Ghafir, Allah (SWT) said: “In the boiling fetid fluid; then in the fire shall they be burned.” According to various Islamic narrations, particular group of the residents of hell will remain there for ever, but other groups have the opportunity to be released from hell fire through Divine Intercession (Shafa’ah) and be sent to lower parts of heaven.
