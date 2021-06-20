Completion of courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) in Najaf reached final stage+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A), which has progressed more than 98% so far, is currently in the final stages and will be fully operational this winter.

The construction of the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) near the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) with an area of ​​220,000 square meters in both pilgrimage and non-pilgrimage sections began in the early 1990s with the help of the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters and this courtyard was to be completed in late 1997. However, due to some changes and relocation of the staff, the process of completing this courtyard was postponed and the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) has not been officially opened yet.

Of course, according to Majid Namjoo, the deputy head of the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters, the pilgrimage section of the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) with an area of ​​100,000 square meters has been completed and in recent years has been used by Arbaeen pilgrims. But the non-pilgrimage part of the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) is still being completed and is in the final stages.

Noting that the beautification and tiling of a part of the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) has been completed, he said: Now the non-pilgrimage section, including the museum, library, office building, etc., is being completed and will be operational by the end of this year. The courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) will be given to the custodians of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), but the Iranians’ efforts to develop and rebuild the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) will certainly remain in the history.

The courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A) has progressed more than 98% so far, and the reason for the slow process of completing this courtyard is the problems in the movement of the staff due to the spread of the Corona, as well as the sending of some necessary equipment.

Following, you can see the latest photos of the courtyard of Lady Zahra (S.A), which has progressed more than 98% so far:

This news is originally published by Fars News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English