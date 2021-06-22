Fr. Christopher Clohessy: Imam Ridha (A.S) is an example of moral and noble leadership

SHAFAQNA- A Catholic priest said: Imam al-Ridha (A.S) is an example of worthy and moral leadership.

Dr. Christopher Paul Clohessy, a Catholic priest and representative of the Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies (PISAI) in Rome, in the International Forum of Imam Ridha (AS) and Divine Religions which was held at Razavi holy shrine, in the presence of representatives of religious minorities, the Consul General of Pakistan, as well as guests from the Iraqi and Pakistani consulates in Iran, said: “Certainly, in Western studies, topics such as Shia Islam, history and theology, Imamate and especially the life of the eighth Imam of the Shias have been neglected.”

“There are important lessons in speech, behavior, conversations and debates, wise words and the lifestyle of Imam Al-Ridha (A.S) that can be a model for contemporary society,” he added.

Stating that the leader must have a moral and spiritual quality, Dr. Clohessy said: “Throughout history, there have been many religious or political leaders and rulers, who have helped to keep people happy, while they did not have spirituality and morality. In the life and culture of Imam Ridha (A.S), equality of human beings, freedom of thought and manifestations of attention to the approximation of religions can be seen”.

Imam Ridha (AS) is the source of goodness and mercy

In the continuation of this meeting, Alab Ili Sader, Head of Rehina Yousaou al-Fadi from Lebanon, stating that the pure Imams are the successors of the Messenger of God and his guardians, said: “The eighth Imam of the Shias was the source of grace and mercy”.

“His father named him Ali with the blessing of his grandfather Amiral-Mu’minin (A.S), and her mother was one of the great and faithful women of Islam,” he added.

“Imam Ridha (A.S) has been nicknamed a galaxy of beautiful titles, each of which refers to one of his great qualities and personality. The life of this Imam was a navigator for those who seek piety and worship,” the Christian monk said.

He stated that all these characteristics, values and attributes of the Imam (AS) need to be pondered and thought, saying: “We must follow the path of the prophets and unite under the flag of the One Lord and the scriptures”.

Dedication to Imam Al-Ridha (A.S) from different parts of the world

Chandreh Gawith Bharatiya, PhD in Sanskrit culture and language from Delhi University, another speaker at the international meeting, said: “Two years ago, when I visited the city of Mashhad and the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S), I saw the arrival of pilgrims from different countries of India, Pakistan, Iraq and…, came to the conclusion that the people of this city, like their Imam, are kind and hospitable”.

“The shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) is a very sacred place, and therefore the lovers and devotees of many countries far or near come to this blessed threshold and show their devotion,” he added, “I fell in love with the culture and lifestyle of the Iranian people and wish to travel to this city more”.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.