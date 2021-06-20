Expanding the cooperation of the University of Religions and Denominations with the University of Kufa

SHAFAQNA – The director of the history department of the Faculty of Shia Studies at the University of Religions and Denominations announced the expansion of cooperation with the University of Kufa.

Hujjat al-Islam, Dr. Mohsen Moraveji Tabasi, Director of the History Department of the Faculty of Shia Studies of University of Religions and Denominations with Dr. Ammar Nasar, the representative of the Faculty of History of Kufa University and the professor of history of this faculty, discussed the fields of cooperation between the two universities.

In this virtual meeting, there was a discussion about holding joint scientific webinars, topics of theses, attracting Iraqi students and other areas of cooperation.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.