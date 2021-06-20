Date :Sunday, June 20th, 2021 | Time : 18:38 |ID: 218337 | Print

Barham Salih: Religious Authority is a source of confidence/ Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad must be studied

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “We have important tasks ahead of us that will be reflected in a new political agreement and economic development,” the Iraqi president stressed today (Saturday).

“Iraq is suffering from political difficulties and needs tangible solutions to get out of this situation, while While we have important tasks ahead of us, which are reflected in a new political agreement, economic development and in line with the new conditions in the region,” Barham Salih said.

He added: “The Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad was a national plan to save Iraq and had a great impact on the victory.”

Salih emphasized: We need to study the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad carefully. This Fatwa emphasizes the importance of the Religious Authority, because the Authority is a guarantee for the sovereignty of Iraq and its security.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Rouhani to visit Iraq for the first time
Kazemi met with Emmanuel Macron
Barham Salih and Ammar Hakim emphasize the need for Iraq to stay away from regional and world…
Iraq-Turkey ties going in positive direction
Iraq seeks to enforce rule of law, Barham Salih says
Rouhani’s Visit to Iraq, a turning point in bilateral relations
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *