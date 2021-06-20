Barham Salih: Religious Authority is a source of confidence/ Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad must be studied

SHAFAQNA- “We have important tasks ahead of us that will be reflected in a new political agreement and economic development,” the Iraqi president stressed today (Saturday).

“Iraq is suffering from political difficulties and needs tangible solutions to get out of this situation, while While we have important tasks ahead of us, which are reflected in a new political agreement, economic development and in line with the new conditions in the region,” Barham Salih said.

He added: “The Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad was a national plan to save Iraq and had a great impact on the victory.”

Salih emphasized: We need to study the Fatwa of Kafaei Jihad carefully. This Fatwa emphasizes the importance of the Religious Authority, because the Authority is a guarantee for the sovereignty of Iraq and its security.

