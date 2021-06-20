Martyr Chamran commemorated in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Lebanon’s Amal movement held a ceremony in Beirut to commemorate Martyr Mostafa Chamran.

It was organized in cooperation with the Iranian Cultural Center in Lebanon on the 40th anniversary of his martyrdom. Addressing the event, Yusuf Jaber, a senior member of Amal, said that Chamran sacrificed his life for the sake of God.

He added that Martyr Chamran and his comrades have always been a source of inspiration. Another commemoration ceremony is planned to be held in Beirut on Monday by the municipality of one of the city’s districts and the Iranian Cultural Center.

Mostafa Chamran was born in 1932 in Tehran. At 15, he began his activities with Islamic associations, participating in classes of commentary on the Quran by Late Ayatollah Taleghani and those of logic and philosophy by Martyr Professor Motahhari.

Enjoying a government scholarship for talented students, he went to the United States for a period of 14 years and earned his master’s degree from the University of Texas. He then went on to get his Ph.D. in electronics and plasma physics with excellent grades from the University of California at Berkeley. He entered research on satellites and powerful radars with Bell Laboratories.

He had complete mastery over English and Arabic and also knew French and German.

His most important political activities abroad were organizing and training guerrilla and revolutionary forces in Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria.

Chamran participated in guerrilla activities in liberation wars against Israel and the Phalanges. For eight years he assumed responsibility for managing the Technical School of Jabal-Amel in southern Lebanon.

At the time of the victory of the Islamic Revolution under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, Chamran returned to Iran. Initially, he became commander of the government division of the Revolutionary Guards. He was deputy prime minister for revolutionary affairs and was later appointed minister of defense.

Dr. Chamran participated actively in the Kurdistan wars and commanded the rescue forces of Paveh, Nosood, Marivan, Baneh, and Sardasht. In March, 1980, the people of Tehran elected him representative to the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis).

Late Imam Khomeini selected Chamran as his military adviser and his representative to the Supreme Council of Defense.

At the time of the Iraqi invasion he went to Ahvaz, bravely fighting and never left the front.

Dr. Mostafa Chamran achieved martyrdom during the Iraqi-imposed war on Sunday, June 21, 1981 by a bomb splinter in the village of Dehlaviyeh.