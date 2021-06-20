https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/76183_774.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-20 20:38:532021-06-20 21:08:26Daily ritual at Imam Ridha (A.S) mausoleum +Video
Daily ritual at Imam Ridha (A.S) mausoleum +Video
SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A special ritual is held two times every day, in the morning and in the evening, at the holy mausoleum of Imam Ridha (AS) in Mashhad, northeast Iran.
In the ritual, named Soffeh, 14 memorizers of the Quran and some of the servants of the holy shrine read 14 Juzes (parts) of the Quran. Since 163 years ago, it has been held at the shrine every day.
