Daily ritual at Imam Ridha (A.S) mausoleum +Video

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A special ritual is held two times every day, in the morning and in the evening, at the holy mausoleum of Imam Ridha (AS) in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

In the ritual, named Soffeh, 14 memorizers of the Quran and some of the servants of the holy shrine read 14 Juzes (parts) of the Quran. Since 163 years ago, it has been held at the shrine every day. https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/76184_996.mp4