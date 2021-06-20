US :Catholic bishops vote to draft Communion document that may rebuke Biden for abortion views

SHAFAQNA- US Catholic bishops announced that they had voted to draft a statement on Holy Communion that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, who support abortion rights.

The result of the vote – 168 in favor and 55 against – was announced Friday near the end of a three-day virtual meeting of the Us Conference of Catholic BishopsThe bishops had cast their votes privately on Thursday after nearly three hours of impassioned debate.

As a result of the vote, the conference’s doctrine committee will draft a statement on the meaning of Communion in the life of the church that will be submitted for consideration at a future meeting, probably an in-person gathering in November. One section of the document is intended to include a specific admonition to Catholic politicians and other public figures who disobey church teaching on abortion and other core doctrinal issues, AP reported.

Asked on Friday if he was concerned by the bishops’ decision and if he would be blocked from participating in Holy Communion, Biden said, “That’s a private matter and I don’t think that’s going to happen” according to Reuters.