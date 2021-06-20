Another Saudi youth sentences to death

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of another Saudi citizen.

Cyberspace activists say Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has sentenced Ali Hassan Al Rabie, a young Saudi citizen, to death on trumped-up charges and tried and convicted on the same charges. According to this sentence, he can be executed at any time.

Announcing this news on its Twitter page, the Saudi European Organization for Human Rights stressed that according to Saudi law, it is not possible to appeal against this sentence and we must wait for the execution of this young Saudi man at any moment.

Ali Hassan Al Rabie was born in 1979 and is married with one child.

So far, three members of his family have been executed, and he is the fourth member of the family to be handed over to the executioner.

He was arrested on December 9, 2013, while visiting his two brothers, Ahmad and Hussein Al Rabie, in the prison where they were being held.

His two brothers were executed along with 35 other Saudi nationals in April 2019.

Ali told the trial judges that he had been severely tortured, but that all his statements had been ignored and that his death sentence was issued only on the basis of confessions that he asserted that had been obtained under torture and pressure.

According to the court, Ali Al Rabie was charged with staging demonstrations and attending the funeral of his cousin, who was killed by Saudi security forces.

Another charge is chanting the slogan of retribution for the person who fired the bullet.

Ali Al Rabie, while denying all the accusations, emphasized that he did not accept any other accusations except participating in the funeral of his cousin, however, the court did not pay any attention to his words and sentenced him to death.

The Saudi European Organization for Human Rights announced on its Twitter page that 38 other Saudi citizens, including four children and adolescents under the age of 18, were at risk of execution.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English