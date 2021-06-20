6.5 million Afghans in world are refugees

SHAFQANA- Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations says on the occasion of International Refugee Day that nearly six and a half million Afghan citizens are living as refugees or asylum seekers in about 70 countries.

Iran and Pakistan host the largest number of Afghan migrants.

Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, said that in addition to these Afghan refugees or asylum seekers; more than four million Afghans have been displaced because of the war in the country.

Ansari stated that there are about 4 million internally displaced people in Afghanistan and that since the beginning of the 1400s SH, about 128,800 people have been displaced from their main areas.

According to him, these IDPs from Laghman, Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Kunduz and other provinces of Afghanistan have been forced to leave their homes due to war and insecurity.

Although according to the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations, aid is being provided to IDPs, in most parts of Afghanistan, IDPs are complaining about the lack of timely assistance and the government is accused of inaction and lack of planning in this regard.

It is feared that as violence escalates in Afghanistan, it will not only increase the number of people forced to flee the country, but also the number of internally displaced persons.

