Finishing manufacture of grid’s wooden frame of Lady Zaynab (S.A) shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The staff of the department of manufacturing grids and doors of holy shrines and sanctuaries of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine has completely finished manufacturing the wooden structure of the grid of the shrine of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her), while work continues on the manufacture of the metal parts of the grid, which will be installed piece by piece as soon as any part is completed.

The head of the department, Mr. Nadhem Al-Ghurabi, told Al-Kafeel Network: “The process of making the grid goes through several manufacturing stages according to each part and piece. One of the important stages is the wooden structure, which is the starting point for fixing each metal piece, which are (knotworks, side and corner columns, [Quranic and poetic] inscriptions, the upper crown of the grid – the decorative frieze – the bases of the grid). All work are executed in parallel lines to ensure its continuity.”

He added: “The technicians of the Carpentry Division have harnessed all their efforts for this work, which was carried out with all professionalism and according to the planned design and using materials of high quality and efficiency, with additions we decided to add, as the best types of wood (Burmese) was selected for this structure that was executed with a professional installation method that suits the weights that will be fixed on it.”

Al-Ghurabi stated: “The wooden structure was distinguished by many features and characteristics, the most important of which are:

– The wooden frame of the grid takes the shape of a cuboid.

– The length is 3.70 meters.

– The width: 4.69 meters.

– The height from the highest point in its upper crown to the lowest point is 4.04 metres.

– The upper crown is 4.15m high, while the width is 3.15m and its height is 1.10m.

He explained: “The structure consists of four main corner columns, ten median columns that line the knotworks (Duhna), and four lower wooden bridges that connect the corner columns with each other from the bottom, and are linked to them and coated with pure (stainless steel) metal with a thickness of 5 mm, to give it strength and a longer life, in addition to four wooden upper bridges that will connect the corner columns from the top and form a bond to them. This structure is crowned with its upper part, which bears the decorative frieze, the inscription and the ceiling of the grid.”