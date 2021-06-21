https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/816F855E-4ACD-414A-A96B-03CAF0FEF1AB.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-21 10:23:182021-06-21 10:51:03Photos: Flower arrangement of Imam Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha’s (A.S) shrine
Photos: Flower arrangement of Imam Ali ibn Musa Al-Ridha’s (A.S) shrine
SHAFAQNA- Followings are the photos of the flower arrangement of the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) on his birth anniversary.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
