https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/047DDE87-FED8-4F47-9CFE-E5CCFF0B5FBA.jpeg 1000 1500 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-21 10:49:352021-06-21 10:49:35Photos: Ritual of playing timpani in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine
Photos: Ritual of playing timpani in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine
SHAFAQNA- The timpani houses of the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) sounded on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!