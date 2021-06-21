https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/fatwa.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-21 10:45:042021-06-21 10:45:04What is the ruling on Khoms for a house that the owner is not residing in it? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on Khoms for a house that the owner is not residing in it? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Khoms.
Question: A person needed a house and has bought it, and for some reasons cannot reside in it or has rented it for a period, then has given up occupying it and sells it, assuming that in this period a Khoms year has passed; what is the ruling on Khoms for it (the house)?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Residence is not a condition, as long as it is needed and is suitable for the owner, by the passage of Khoms year for it; it is considered as life expenses and has no Khoms, even after sale.
Source: leader.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!