Who cannot see the truth?

SHAFAQNA – If the centre of wisdom and thought is conquered by the heart and its desires, not only the person considers himself/herself pure and without fault by the tongue, but also in his/her own mind thinks that he/she is really pure and without any fault (flawless). It cannot be any other way; because such a person has no free wisdom, thought, and speech in order to see the truth as it is [1].

[1] Beest Goftar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 197.