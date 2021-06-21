https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/truth.jpg 177 284 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-21 10:48:172021-06-21 10:48:17Who cannot see the truth?
Who cannot see the truth?
SHAFAQNA – If the centre of wisdom and thought is conquered by the heart and its desires, not only the person considers himself/herself pure and without fault by the tongue, but also in his/her own mind thinks that he/she is really pure and without any fault (flawless). It cannot be any other way; because such a person has no free wisdom, thought, and speech in order to see the truth as it is [1].
[1] Beest Goftar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 197.
