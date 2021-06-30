Dasht-e-Barchi, home to Hazara Shia Muslims, stunned by wave of attacks

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan’s Shia Muslims say they came to the Afghan capital from Bamiyan province in search of better opportunity and safety. They settled in Dasht-e-Barchi – a predominantly Hazara Shia Muslim neighbourhood in western Kabul.

Tens of thousands of Shia families moved from other provinces to Barchi specifically because of economics, security and culture.

In Barchi Hazara Shia Muslim are among their own people, they don’t have to worry about social acceptance here, because everyone is like them.

Many residents referred to the importance of being close to family and how living in Barchi makes it much easier for them to attend local religious and political gatherings that are considered vital parts of their social life.

Additionally, the quality of education available to young people in Barchi is also very important to people coming from some of the least secure and undeveloped areas of the country, Aljazeera told.

Education is very important to the Hazara people. In Barchi Hazara can get a quality education at a much better price than other areas of Kabul.

Now, Kabul neighbourhood, home to Hazaras, stunned by wave of attacks. Once considered a safe haven for Hazara Shia Muslims, Dasht-e-Barchi has come under increased attacks in recent years.

For the Hazaras of sprawling Dasht-e Barchi, home to over one million people, the precise identity of the killers didn’t seem to matter, Nytimes told.

On a daily basis, Hazaras are used to tragedy in Afghanistan communities, but nothing could have prepared them for the horror to come. Hazaras have nothing to protect them. Only God.

Can Dasht-e-Barchi ever be a safe place again?